Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,105 shares of company stock worth $3,663,359. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.99.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

