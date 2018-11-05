Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,061,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.99.

DIS opened at $115.18 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,105 shares of company stock worth $3,663,359 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.