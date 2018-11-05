Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,899,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after buying an additional 4,922,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after buying an additional 3,105,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,661,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 1,797,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $27,577,901.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,010,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.