Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $80.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.