Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.68% and a negative net margin of 731.88%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $14.32 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $458.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.15.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $54,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,396.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Pierce purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $205,300. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

