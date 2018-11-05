Visteon Corp (VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Harry James Wilson bought 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.95 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Manzo bought 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 97.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,536,000 after purchasing an additional 923,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,476,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,071,000 after acquiring an additional 449,197 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $25,994,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Visteon by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 543,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,749,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $17,615,000.

Visteon stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $67.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.48 million.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

