Visa Inc (V) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,638,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 158,106 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Visa worth $3,793,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.9% in the second quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 109,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $471,495,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $33,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

NYSE:V opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

