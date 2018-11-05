Version (V) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Version has a market cap of $102,517.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Version has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Version coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Version alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000447 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044872 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Version

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 529,795,829 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . Version’s official website is version2.org

Version Coin Trading

Version can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Version Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Version and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.