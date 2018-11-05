Venator Materials’ (VNTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

“Q3 missed consensus by $0.01–but was $0.09 above our forecast. The weakness we expected is more in Q4, now likely a modest loss. After a margin squeeze this winter, Venator could double, or better over 2-3 years. The ingredients: a spring restocking cycle that tightens TiO2 S/D balances (if consumer confidences holds up); normal summer seasonality (at least); and keeping most of the productivity. Timing of validation? Most likely after the Chinese New Year. Q3 EPS was $0.01 below consensus but $0.09 above our forecast: +$0.01 in flat in a lower tax rate. Total sales decreased 8% (-15% vol., +6% price, +1% sales mix and other); TiO2 sales decreased 10% (-18% vol., +7% price, +1% sales mix and other); and Performance Additives sales decreased 5% (-6% vol., +2% price, -1% sales mix and other).”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNTR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vertical Research cut Venator Materials from a buy rating to a $16.08 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura cut Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.27.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Venator Materials by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,189,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 431,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Venator Materials by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

