Veeva Systems (VEEV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $3,976,044.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $5,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,476 shares of company stock worth $16,528,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

