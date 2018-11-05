Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 270.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 415,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

