Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,720,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM worth $1,072,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at $140,424,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 291.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 943,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,721,000 after purchasing an additional 702,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at $52,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at $41,481,000.

VCSH stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

