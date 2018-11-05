VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,248 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,888,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,307,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,242,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,424,000.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

BMV VCSH opened at $77.67 on Monday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.