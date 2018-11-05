VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up approximately 17.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $26,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 51.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,248 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,424,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 943,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,721,000 after buying an additional 702,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,811,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

