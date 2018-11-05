Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Raised by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $32,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,921,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $3,888,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.04 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.