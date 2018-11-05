Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $31,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 499,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,256,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,868,000 after acquiring an additional 335,950 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 77,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $50.28 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

