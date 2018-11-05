Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,698,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 12.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $556,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 130,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.74 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

