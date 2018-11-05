ValuEngine Upgrades ManpowerGroup (MAN) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a $86.63 rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.85.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $78.44. 181,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,768. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,049,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 148.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 213.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

