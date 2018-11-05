ValuEngine Upgrades Heat Biologics (HTBX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eurobank EFG began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Cap M reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,363. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heat Biologics stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Heat Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

See Also: Buyback

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.