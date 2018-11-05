ValuEngine Upgrades Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEMP. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemphire Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.08.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

Gemphire Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 1,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,519. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gemphire Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.48.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEMP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $556,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $286,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 63.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.