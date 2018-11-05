ValuEngine Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

SCM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 9,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,354. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.39% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

