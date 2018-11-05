ValuEngine Lowers Spartan Motors (SPAR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $260.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $63,113.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,429 shares in the company, valued at $966,023.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter worth $402,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 39.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.