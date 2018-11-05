ValuEngine Lowers Silgan (SLGN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $50,037.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,318.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,843 shares of company stock valued at $813,577. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 169.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 118.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

