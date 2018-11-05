ValuEngine Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.85. 28,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $64.39 and a 1-year high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,410,000 after buying an additional 112,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,006,000 after buying an additional 432,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,723,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

