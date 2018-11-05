ValuEngine Lowers Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,112,124.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,078.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 6,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $93,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,760,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 88,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $255,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 357,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 125,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.