ValuEngine Lowers EVRAZ (EVRZF) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

EVRZF stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

