ValuEngine Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 86.68%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource America Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

