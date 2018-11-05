ValuEngine Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.
Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource America Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
