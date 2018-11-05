Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 61.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 378.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 33.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $127.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

