US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

USFD opened at $29.22 on Friday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.