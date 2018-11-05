US Bancorp DE Sells 1,483 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $111,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,421,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 325,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 255,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.