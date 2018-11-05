US Bancorp DE Has $32.03 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $3,151,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,112,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 66,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 18,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners set a $120.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.12.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.