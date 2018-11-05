United Therapeutics (UTHR) Price Target Cut to $103.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $106.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $419,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $611,161. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

