United Community Banks (UCBI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2018 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

10/25/2018 – United Community Banks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – United Community Banks had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/25/2018 – United Community Banks was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2018 – United Community Banks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FIG Partners.

United Community Banks stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 601,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 944,889 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

