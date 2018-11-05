Unique Fabricating (UFAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million.

NASDAQ UFAB opened at $7.10 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

