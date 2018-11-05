Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stake Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 19.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.