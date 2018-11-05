UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Boenning Scattergood

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has been assigned a $20.00 price target by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $492.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $154,000.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $57,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $156,004. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3,700.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 468,633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $4,240,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $3,498,000. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

