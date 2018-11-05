Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,933,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,924,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 122.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,454,000 after acquiring an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $263.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $286.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.56.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $281.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

