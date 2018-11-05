Udg Healthcare (UDG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 895 ($11.69) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 884 ($11.55) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 850.67 ($11.12).

Shares of LON:UDG opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.54) on Thursday. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

In related news, insider Peter Gray purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £88,340 ($115,431.86).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

