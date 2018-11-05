Tyler Technologies (TYL) Earns “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a report issued on Friday morning.

“We are lowering our estimates slightly to reflect longer adoption cycles for new software within local government. Our Sector Weight rating reflects a balanced risk-reward where multiple expansion could be tempered until growth improves. TYL shares are currently valued at 7.5x 2019 2019 EV/FCF. Organic growth slows to 6.6% y/y.”,” KeyCorp’s analyst commented.

TYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.36.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $194.90 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,565,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total value of $7,447,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

