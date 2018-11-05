Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $898,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 121,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 46.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 346,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,014,000 after buying an additional 110,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $194.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.12 and a 52-week high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 9,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,256,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,469,144.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,565,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,944. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

