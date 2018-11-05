Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWO opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 12.34%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Compass Point set a $16.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

