Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TWLO opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Twilio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,009 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $148,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 17,636 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,530,981.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

