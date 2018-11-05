TVA Group (TVA.B) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TVA.B. CIBC dropped their price target on TVA Group from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:TVA.B traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774. TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

