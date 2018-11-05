Tullow Oil (TLW) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLW. Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil to a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 267.04 ($3.49).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.81) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.18).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood sold 53,711 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £125,683.74 ($164,228.07).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

