TSR (TSRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.24. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.67%.
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.
