TSR (TSRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.24. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp acquired 55,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $432,633.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 432,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,876.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

