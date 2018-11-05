Trupanion (TRUP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CL King raised Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.22.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $827.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $152,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,404,500.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $932,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,226,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 339,550 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 927.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 431,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Further Reading: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.