TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 31,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $103,608.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,167 shares of company stock worth $229,994 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUE stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. TrueCar Inc has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 2.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

