Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Trimble by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 836,079 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Trimble by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Trimble by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $77,884.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 27,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,084,038.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,255. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.