TriMas Corp Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (TRS)

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

TRS opened at $29.45 on Monday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.79.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TriMas had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $223.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 117.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $5,246,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after buying an additional 76,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.