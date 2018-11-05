Triggers Market Capitalization Achieves $3.75 Million (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Triggers has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00149922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00256067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.70 or 0.10229382 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

